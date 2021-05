URBAN INDIAN CHILD WELFARE COMMUNITY HUB PROGRAM COORDINATOR. Closing: June 1, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. This position will be responsible for planning and implementing a new program through Ombimindwa Urban office, the Community Hub. The Community Hub will provide culturally grounded support to children of pre-school and elementary school age and their families who are currently experiencing the child welfare systems off-homeland in the Twin Cities urban area. Primary objective is for families and children to have strong, Red Lake based supports to support reunification of parent(s) and child(ren). Program will also support relative caregivers who are temporarily caring for children, focusing on building kinship bonds and connections between all members of the family system. Reports to Urban Indian Child Welfare Team Lead Social Workers, full-time positions w/benefits, Salary; DOQ.