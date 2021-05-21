newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nationally known lecturer to discuss upcoming release of 1950 census

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., , For the AJC
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas MacEntee, a well-known lecturer on genealogy, will discuss the 1950 census in a June 5 virtual event. The Georgia Genealogical Society has organized the Zoom meeting, which begins at 10:15 a. m. with check-in. Then, Kayla Barrett will discuss “What’s New in Georgia Archives Online Research.” MacEntee will speak at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Breakout Room Panels on a variety of subjects, including the census, an explanation of what can be found at the Georgia Archives and what the Georgia Genealogical Society offers. To attend this free event, you must register at gagensociety.org to get the Zoom invitation. MacEntee offers genealogy helpful hints, national news and other tidbits via his free email newsletter. It’s well worth getting, so go to genealogybargains.com to sign up for the newsletter. He also offers genealogy cheat sheets on a variety of subjects.

www.ajc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clements
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Press Releases#National Awards#Online News#Breakout Room Panels#Gagensociety Org#The National Archives#British#Ancestry Com#Findmypast Com#National News#Virtual Lecture#Public Viewing#Genealogy Cheat Sheets#Subjects#Www Archives Gov#Talk Bill Clements#D Day Topic#Christenings#Check In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Museumsbozone.com

YGM talks MT’s Native People with upcoming lecture

“MT’s Native People: Perspectives on the Clovis Child” Speakers Panel Webinar. The Yellowstone Gateway Museum hosts “MT’s Native People: Perspectives on the Clovis Child” a speakers panel webinar on Thursday, May 13, 7:00pm, a free, Humanities Montana-sponsored program series. Participants can register for Zoom programs here: https://yellowstonegatewaymuseum.org/webinars-programs/people-place/ or on Facebook. Programs are uploaded to the museum’s YouTube channel after the live virtual event.
Greeley, COFort Morgan Times

PFLAG Greeley to discuss National Equality Act

PFLAG Greeley, a nonprofit of LGBTQ people, friends, families and allies, will host a virtual meeting about The National Equality Act at 10 a.m. Saturday. The act was introduced in February. It passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and is now in the Senate. The act is crucial federal legislation that will provide national protections for LGBTQ people, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Chicago, ILDaily Northwestern

TIME National Correspondent discusses activism, youth in politics

TIME National Correspondent Charlotte Alter and Chicago-based campaign manager Eli Stone discussed Alter’s book about young politicians who are changing the American political landscape during a Tuesday Family Action Network event. Family Action Network, a non-profit organization that invites speakers from around the world each year, highlighted Alter’s novel “The...
MoviesBillings Gazette

WHC to resume High Noon lecture series with film discussion May 20

The Western Heritage Center will host filmmaker Stephanie Alton on May 20, 2021 for the first in-person High Noon lecture in more than a year. Alton’s documentary, “Ridin’ for the Brand,” is the product of the year she spent with three Big Timber ranch families, whose ancestors arrived in the area during Texas cattle drives over 100 years ago.
Politicsndrn.org

NDRN’s Statement on 2020 Census Apportionment Data Release

On April 26, 2021, the United States Census Bureau released the first population counts following the 2020 Census. The National Disability Rights Network (NDRN) is eager to examine the extent to which the disability community was accurately and equitably represented in the 2020 Census. Currently, the apportionment data only includes...
Businessciviccentertv.com

M1 Concourse CEO Discusses Upcoming Programs and Post COVID Future

M1 Concourse CEO, Tim McGrane, introduces himself to the community and talks about upcoming programming at the concourse such as the Woodward Dream Show, Cars & Coffee and more!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
Farmington, NMDaily Times

Panel discusses closing digital divide on Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON — When the coronavirus pandemic forced a majority of residents on the Navajo Nation to rely on the internet for work and school, it revealed the digital gap. COVID-19 called attention to deficiencies in infrastructure and in high-speed internet service within the Navajo Nation, tribal President Jonathan Nez said during a roundtable discussion on May 6 with federal and state officials.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Kaywin Feldman wants the National Gallery to truly reflect the nation

When the National Gallery of Art finally reopened its doors May 14, visitors may have been surprised by changes to the Washington museum. Clashing typefaces and confusing signage have disappeared, replaced by a new logo visible inside and out, and a new mantra — "Of the nation and for all the people."
Politicsstjohnsource.com

Census Data for Territories Lags Behind Rest of the Nation

Those eager to know whether – and how much – the population of the U.S. Virgin Islands has decreased in the past decade are going to have to wait a while to find out. Although the U.S. Census Bureau recently released initial population data from the 2020 census for all the states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, figures for the smaller territories aren’t expected for several more months.
Collegescupblog.org

Announcing the Columbia University Press Fall 2021 Catalog

As we cautiously look forward to emerging from the pandemic, the books announced in this season’s catalog help us take stock of what we have learned and provide guidance on what might be next. The Wuhan Lockdown takes us back to the beginning of the crisis, and The Long Year...
Lifestylenorthernvirginiamag.com

Take a trip to NoVA’s lesser-known national cemetery

Get ready to correct people if you tell them you’re headed to Alexandria National Cemetery. “You mean Arlington?” is something you’ll hear a lot. But this lesser-traversed destination just west of Old Town makes up for what it lacks in modern-day fame with history. What was originally known as Soldiers’ Cemetery is one of the original 14 national burial grounds established in 1862, thanks to its town’s pivotal location during the Civil War as the Union Army defended Washington, DC, across the Potomac. Within two years, the 5.5 acres here were nearly full, prompting the creation of Arlington National Cemetery 5 miles north. Officially closed to new burials as of 1967, Alexandria is the final resting spot for more than 4,000 people, mostly Union soldiers. (Among the few civilians are the four men who died chasing down John Wilkes Booth after he assassinated Abraham Lincoln.) You won’t find any Confederate soldiers’ tombstones here, though—39 POWs were once interred in Alexandria National Cemetery, but the Daughters of the Confederacy dug them up and moved them by 1879, mostly to the nearby Christ Church Cemetery. Both are part of the Wilkes Street Cemetery Complex, which connects several resting places, including some devoted to Black and Jewish populations. Want to pay your respects at any of these hallowed grounds? There’s no time like the 31st of this month—Memorial Day.
Entertainmenthouseandgarden.co.uk

The serious art of quilting: the history of patchwork and political activism

There’s been a noticeable proliferation of quilting in the past couple of years. Yes, it became a popular lockdown pursuit for those who have never thrown away a fabric sample, and regular readers know how attractive a vintage patchwork quilt looks on a bed, sofa, or even a wall; when my son was ill and an inpatient at Great Ormond Street, it was a quilt made by my mother-in-law that made an otherwise institutional space feel like home.
Florida Statefsu.edu

Five FSU students awarded prestigious foreign language scholarships

Five Florida State University students have earned coveted scholarships to help further their study of foreign languages deemed critical to the interests and economic prosperity of the United States. FSU students took home three Boren Awards, which are offered through an initiative of the National Security Education Program, and three...
Internetinfodocket.com

Link Rot Research: “What the Ephemerality of the Web Means for Your Hyperlinks”

Our team of researchers at Harvard Law School has undertaken a project to gain insight into the extent and characteristics of journalistic linkrot and content drift. We examined hyperlinks in New York Times articles, starting with the launch of the Times website in 1996 up through mid-2019, developed on the basis of a data set provided to us by the Times. The substantial linkrot and content drift we found here reflect the inherent difficulties of long-term linking to pieces of a volatile Web. The Times in particular is a well-resourced standard-bearer for digital journalism, with a robust institutional archiving structure. Their interest in facing the challenge of linkrot indicates that it has yet to be understood or comprehensively addressed across the field.
Indianapolis, INcity-countyobserver.com

STATE LIBRARY JOBS AVAILABLE

Greentown and Eastern Howard School Public Library. Ruth Lilly Law Library, McKinney School of Law at Indiana University. Children’s Librarian (part-time) If you would like your Indiana library job posting to be listed in the Wednesday Word, the position and its description, must be submitted to the Indiana State Library. Click herefor submission guidelines and to submit.
EducationGriffin Daily News

Georgia Archives series to feature employees

The Georgia Archives is offering a new series called Fourth Friday From the Archives, featuring Archives employees presenting on topics in their areas of expertise. The program will be available through Microsoft Teams the fourth Friday of every other month from noon to 1 p.m. To view the brochure with...