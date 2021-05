The NFL schedule-makers didn’t exactly do the Kansas City Chiefs any favors with the first 18-week schedule. The schedule is loaded with prime-time games, a few long road trips and teams that desperately want to get a win over the Chiefs. In the first seven weeks of the season alone, Kansas City will square off with five playoff teams from 2020. If the team looks to continue their success from previous seasons, they’ll have to gut out some tough stretches in the schedule and capitalize when they can.