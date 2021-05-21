newsbreak-logo
Fraud Crimes

FBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the same group of online extortionists blamed for striking the Irish health system last week have also hit at least 16 U.S. medical and first response networks in the past year. In an alert made public https://www.aha.org/system/files/media/file/2021/05/fbi-tlp-white-report-conti-ransomware-attacks-impact-healthcare-and-first-responder-networks-5-20-21.pdf Thursday...

