College Sports

Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano's 2nd season

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights' football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA...

College SportsScarlet Nation

Rutgers Football news and notes -- Spring Ball Week 4

The Rutgers football team is set for spring practice No. 10 on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights inch closer to the Scarlet-White game next Thursday. This week's notebook features some insight on the quarterbacks, special teams, how the team has powered through practice in the midst of finals and the like, and more.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano reinstates Rutgers Football Spring Awards

A spring tradition is returning to Rutgers football. On Monday’s media call with head coach Greg Schiano, he confirmed that the annual spring awards that were discontinued in 2016 by former coach Chris Ash have been reinstated. “We are going to have the spring awards. I always thought that was...
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano is looking for separation in Rutgers’ backup QB battle

It’s moving week for Rutgers’ spring backup quarterback competition. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano indicated rising sophomore Evan Simon and rising junior Cole Snyder are neck and neck for the No. 2 job behind starter Noah Vedral and alongside short-yardage specialist Johnny Langan. And he would like to see some separation soon.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brendon White signs with New York Jets

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone without a Rutgers player being selected. However, there could very well be a Rutgers rookie playing on Sundays in the fall. Safety Brendon White has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets. Shortly after White signed, he was joined by Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who also went undrafted.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano addresses quarterback progress this spring

Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. This was apparent coming into the spring. The Nebraska transfer battled some injuries during the 2020 season that sidelined him for some time. This allowed Artur Sitkowski to go under center and show what he can do. Ultimately, this led Sitkowski to the transfer portal and eventually to Illinois. Now, it is time for Greg Schiano and staff to figure out what the plan is behind Vedral come the fall.
College Sports247Sports

Where Rutgers QB position stands after two weeks of spring practice

Rutgers is now six sessions into spring practice, which includes eight more practices and the spring game on Thursday, May 20th. The Scarlet Knights entered spring ball with Noah Vedral as the starting quarterback. He did not begin at 100 percent as he is still healing up from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of last season. That has presented more of an opportunity for third-year sophomore Cole Snyder and redshirt freshman Evan Simon, along with fourth-year junior Johnny Langan. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano assessed the quarterback play.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LIVE from Greg Schiano Monday Press Conference

Football continues in Piscataway as spring practice has passed the halfway point at Rutgers. Head coach Greg Schiano is addressing the media in his second spring practice press conference. Click here for LIVE updates from the virtual presser. Sign up now for an annual VIP membership to Scarlet Nation and...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: Spring standouts and a camp season nearing

Rutgers has some time left on the practice field before spring football concludes next Thursday with the spring game. Tomorrow marks practice No.11 of the spring and earlier today head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Camp season approaching. The end of the dead period...
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

We’re still months out from the start of the 2021 Syracuse Orange football season. And even if we’ve yet to even see a depth chart for this year’s team, there’s still plenty to talk about in the lead-up to kickoff. Last week, we kicked off our very early opponent preview series with a look at Ohio. This time around, we move on to Syracuse’s week two opponent for the home opener:
NFLSlate

The Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Signing Puts Urban Meyer’s Worst Habit on Full Display

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano: This will be a huge week for us

Rutgers is closing in on the final week of spring practice as four more sessions remain for next week’s spring game. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano spoke a bit about his team during his weekly press conference. Here is a full look at what he had to say. Sign...
College SportsNJ.com

Rutgers announces football’s 1st spring awards in 6 years

For the first time in six years, Rutgers football handed out its spring awards. A tradition established in the 1980s and paused during Chris Ash’s tumultuous four-year tenure as head coach have returned in the first spring of head coach Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway. The three awards that...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' spring game

Rutgers' 2021 version of spring practice is now in the books. The team completed its fifteenth spring session last night during the annual Scarlet-White Spring Game. The Scarlet team downed the White, 23-21, courtesy of a late 38-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio. The teams were split evenly for the intrasquad scrimmage which took place in front of 5,000 fans inside SHI Stadium. And now that spring practice is done, players will conduct their exit interviews with their position coaches today and break for the next month before a return for summer conditioning.
NFLonthebanks.com

Observations from the Rutgers Football spring game

The Rutgers Spring Football game has come and gone. I only watched the “game” one time so far and came away with the following thoughts. 1. Cole Snyder and Evan Simon commanded the offense. With the tempo to dictate the action, they ended up in play calls where especially on first down there were quick throws to be had for five or six yards. They gladly took the yardage. Big Ten defenses will not be in as vanilla coverages as we saw in the spring game, but you can see that the building blocks for competent, moving the chain offense were there. Johnny Langan’s role in the offense remains important, though if starter Noah Vedral is out for an extended period, the true backup will probably be Snyder or Simon.