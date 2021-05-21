Nuggets roar into playoffs after losing star Jamal Murray

The month of April has certainly been bitter sweet for the Denver Nuggets. While they were able to win 13 of their 16 games, which is an incredible accomplishment, they also suffered a devastating blow to their championship goals when Jamal Murray went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Murray’s injury forced the Nuggets to get creative with figuring out their backcourt rotation, as Monte Morris and Will Barton are also currently rehabbing injuries of their own. Amazingly enough, not only have the Nuggets been able to stay afloat, but they have actually been able to gain significant ground in the standings, and now have a chance to overtake the Los Angeles Clippers for the third seed in the West if they are able to win tonight. Needless to say, this month has definitely been an emotional roller coaster for Nuggets fans.