Nuggets roar into playoffs after losing star Jamal Murray

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.'s breakout season lightened the load for Nikola Jokic during his MVP-worthy season and soothed the sting of Jamal Murray's season-ending knee injury. So, Facundo Campazzo only meant to dish out some praise to his Denver teammate when asked about him recently. Copyright 2021 The...

www.ftimes.com
