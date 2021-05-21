newsbreak-logo
Lexington, KY

Lexington Opera House brings back Broadway with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray and other well-known titles

 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Broadway Live is back. The Lexington Opera House announced its 2021-22 season of Broadway Live and Variety Live via a virtual broadcast Thursday night. Five Broadway shows and two Variety Live events are scheduled in person as the historic Opera House returns to full capacity. They include “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Waitress,” “An American in Paris,” “Hairspray,” “Concert with the Stars,” and “Stomp.”

