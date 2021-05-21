newsbreak-logo
LOCAL Realty acquires Red Barn Alpharetta

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCAL Realty, a real estate company at The Avenues of West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 710 in Marietta, announced they have acquired Red Barn Real Estate in Alpharetta. Bekki Shae Smith, founding partner and broker/owner of the Red Barn Real Estate Alpharetta LLC, will join the LOCAL Realty team and overseeing the new Alpharetta location as the new broker/partner at LOCAL Realty North Atlanta. Twenty-two independent real estate agents from the Red Barn Real Estate office will also be joining the company.

