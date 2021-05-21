newsbreak-logo
New Ulm, MN

Work at New Ulm intersection begins June 1

By The Free Press
thelandonline.com
 1 day ago

NEW ULM — An aging signal system will be replaced during a project that begins June 1 at an intersection in New Ulm. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project includes improvements to curb ramps and the addition of a flashing yellow arrow to indicate when motorists making left turns may proceed into the intersection.

