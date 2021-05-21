newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Massive expanded box set version of rocking ‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack due out in July

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soundtrack to Almost Famous, Cameron Crowe‘s award-winning 2000 film paying homage to his life as a teenage rock journalist for Rolling Stone during the 1970s, will be reissued as a massive expanded box set on July 9, featuring either five CDs or six vinyl LPs. The original album featured...

985theriver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
David Bowie
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Elton John
Person
Cameron Crowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almost Famous#Box Set#The Almost#Simon Garfunkel#Classic Songs#Cover Songs#Deluxe Reissue#Movie Posters#Rolling Stone#Abc Audio#Zeppelin#Singing#Pre Order#Replica Ticket Stubs#Book#Stillwater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Posted by
Fox News

The Monkees announce farewell tour dates with surviving members

The Monkees are hitting the road one last time. On Tuesday, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith announced on their website that they will embark on a final tour that will begin on Sept. 11 at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and conclude on Nov. 14 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. "The Monkees...
MusicPosted by
The Albany Herald

Frampton's iconic 'Phenix' guitar now available

NASHVILLE— For the past 127 years, Gibson has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound. Gibson is celebrating the iconic models of the Golden Era while leaning into the future with inspiring instruments that nurture new players across generations, and genres of music. Gibson is celebrating the GRAMMY-winning guitarist Peter Frampton, who has been a signature Gibson and Epiphone artist for more than two decades. The new Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul Custom VOS guitar from Gibson Custom Shop is available worldwide now at Gibson.com.
Music959theriver.com

The Rock Hall Gets It “Almost” Right!

Well maybe, just maybe the rock hall might have got it right this time! Now in my opinion there a lot of artists that should be in The Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame that are not, but that’s a battle for another day. At least this year the powers at be did put in the leading public vote getter. They’ve missed that one in the past! So the class of 2021 for the Rock n Roll HOF has been announced. It includes the Foo Fighters, the Go-Gos and Jay-Z, elected on their first time on the ballot, leading a group that also has Tina Turner, Carol King and Todd Rundgren. Their induction ceremony will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30th where organizers hope they have a full house of fans enjoying the ceremony and the live music. The hall of fame will also welcome LL Cool J, Randy Rhoads and Billy Preston with musical excellence awards, and also honor Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton as early influencers. Grohl, King and Turner bring the number of artists inducted into the Rock Hall twice to 26. Prior to Turner and King Stevie Nicks had been the only woman with that distinction. Congrats one and all!!
MoviesGeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Box Set Release From Mondo Records

Cobra Kai is partnering with Mondo to bring you the most badass vinyl box set around. The three-record set has three distinct separate themes with music featured in the first three seasons of the series from series composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The set also comes with new artwork from Matt Ryan Tobin and liner notes from composers Birenberg and Robinson, as well as star of the franchise Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.
Movies/Film

‘Almost Famous’ Getting 4K Release and Incredible Soundtrack Rerelease for Belated 20th Anniversary

Cameron Crowe‘s Almost Famous is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, and Paramount is releasing a newly remastered 4K version of the film on home video this summer, which includes both the theatrical and the “bootleg” cuts along with new bonus content. That alone should be exciting to fans of the music-centric drama, but just wait until you get a look at the upcoming Almost Famous 20th anniversary limited edition box set of the soundtrack, which includes everything the most diehard Stillwater fan could possibly desire.
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Pete Townshend in five minutes

Get your windmilling arm revved up, because this month we’re going to take a look at the guitar style of a true living legend of the guitar world: The Who’s Pete Townshend. Townshend is undoubtedly more famous for his on-stage gear-destroying antics than any lead part he ever played, but...
Musicloudersound.com

Crack The Sky stream remastered version of The Box

US prog rock sextet Crack The Sky have streamed a re mastered version of The Box which you can listen to below. It's taken from a new deep cuts collection of material, Between The Cracks, which will be released digitally on July 2 via Carry On Museic. The 12 tracks...
MusicPatriot Ledger

Turn up the volume: Apple TV's music documentary '1971' is a blast from the past

It’s a bit of the ol’ chicken and the egg when looking back at 1971, a year in which music and politics became symbiotic in changing Western society, as most would argue, for the better. But who started it: The advocates for everything from ending the war in Vietnam to championing equal rights for women, gays and impoverished people around the globe; or was it the burst of singer-songwriters who impassionedly called universal attention to the world's many ills? It’s not a copout to say it was a bit of both, as revealed in the outstanding, eight-part documentary “1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything.”
Music94.3 Jack FM

David Crosby unveils full details of new solo album, ‘For Free’; listen to first single, “River Rise”

David Crosby has shared complete details about his latest studio album, For Free, which will be released on July 23, less than a month before his 80th birthday. The 10-track collection kicks off with the recently announced lead single “River Rise,” which the folk-rock great co-wrote with his son James Raymond and Michael McDonald, and which also features harmony vocals from McDonald.
MusicSFGate

Flashback: Roger Daltrey Plays 'Who Are You' With David Gilmour in 1992

Roger Daltrey rolled out the first three dates of a solo tour yesterday. “[Daltrey] and members of the Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021,” reads an announcement on the Who’s official website, “performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits. So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow.”
Music963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Disco Tracks We All Love (Admit It!)

KISS – “I Was Made For Loving You”. This ridiculously catchy track features a songwriting credit from Desmond Child, who also helped co-write massive hits for Aerosmith (“Angel,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”), Bon Jovi (“Living On A Prayer,” “Bad Medicine”) and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (“I Hate Myself For Loving You”.)
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

David Crosby Recruits Michael McDonald for New Song ‘River Rise’

David Crosby will release a new album, For Free, on July 23. The singer-songwriter previewed the project with lead single "River Rise," featuring Michael McDonald. The Doobie Brothers singer adds his distinctive voice to the breezy folk-rock track, which gently builds to a climactic guitar solo. McDonald harmonizes with Crosby on the chorus, singing, "Let the river rise, open up the skies / Not gonna wash away."
Music104.1 WIKY

Duran Duran says it’s “really exciting” to be debuting new single on ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Duran Duran, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary of hitting the Billboard charts this year, will make their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to debut their new single “Invisible.” Keyboard player Nick Rhodes tells ABC Audio that it’s nice to know “there’s something left that we haven’t done — after having a career for this long.”
MusicGuitar Player

Watch a Re-Cut Video of Prince's Legendary "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" Solo – Featuring More Prince

On March 15, 2004, George Harrison was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an occasion that saw an ad-hoc, all-star band featuring Tom Petty and two other members of The Heartbreakers, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, Dhani Harrison, and Marc Mann pay tribute to the Beatle with a performance of one of his best-known songs, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."
Celebritieswcsx.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts to Randy Rhoads’ Rock Hall Honor

Ozzy Osbourne has issued a statement on Randy Rhoads being honored with the Musical Excellence Award as part of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class. Osbourne said in an interview, “I’m so happy that Randy’s genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due. I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It’s really great that Randy’s family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way.”