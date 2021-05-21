Massive expanded box set version of rocking ‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack due out in July

Well maybe, just maybe the rock hall might have got it right this time! Now in my opinion there a lot of artists that should be in The Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame that are not, but that’s a battle for another day. At least this year the powers at be did put in the leading public vote getter. They’ve missed that one in the past! So the class of 2021 for the Rock n Roll HOF has been announced. It includes the Foo Fighters, the Go-Gos and Jay-Z, elected on their first time on the ballot, leading a group that also has Tina Turner, Carol King and Todd Rundgren. Their induction ceremony will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30th where organizers hope they have a full house of fans enjoying the ceremony and the live music. The hall of fame will also welcome LL Cool J, Randy Rhoads and Billy Preston with musical excellence awards, and also honor Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton as early influencers. Grohl, King and Turner bring the number of artists inducted into the Rock Hall twice to 26. Prior to Turner and King Stevie Nicks had been the only woman with that distinction. Congrats one and all!!