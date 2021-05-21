State argues sober home ordinances are illegal, forcing cities to make expensive decisions

The city of Encinitas watched, and waited, for five years as the city of Costa Mesa waged a fierce and costly legal battle to regulate sober living homes. Then, last year, when Costa Mesa clocked victories in state and federal courts, Encinitas sprang to action, adopting sober living rules that were remarkably similar to Costa Mesa’s. The goal: To gain a measure of control over the vast world of often-rowdy “recovery residences” that neighbors said turned their backyards into noisy smoking lounges — or worse.