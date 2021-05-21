newsbreak-logo
Petersham, MA

Interfaith Memorial Day service set for Sunday, May 30, in Petersham

Athol Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSHAM — An Interfaith Memorial Day Worship Service will be held at the Orthodox Congregational Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, at 21 South Main St. Orthodox Congregational Pastor Tim Sweeney and Rev. Inanna Arthen from the First Congregational Parish Unitarian Petersham will preside over the service. Bob Lemoine will play the organ and direct the choir.

Petersham, MA
Massachusetts Society
