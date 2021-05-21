newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Opinion: Keep your hands off my uterus, Greg Abbott

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd while I feel as though those words should be able to stand alone and tell their own story, there are a currently a bunch of white men — without uteruses, might I add — making it hard for women to make their own decisions. The Supreme Court has agreed...

www.chron.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Unborn Babies#Pregnant Women#The Supreme Court#Senbryanhughes#Shelbyslawson#The Washington Post#Washington Post#S B#Opinion#Abortion Ban#Abortions#Oral Arguments#Conception#Wade#Stand#Contraceptives#Gregabbott Tx#Uteruses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

‘Cheers, Texas!’: Governor Greg Abbott signs alcohol to-go into law

Alcohol to-go in Texas is here to stay, after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law making the pandemic practice permanent. During COVID-19, restaurants have been able to sell drinks to-go to, offering an additional source of revenue for the businesses. House Bill 1024, signed by Abbott Wednesday, will allow Texans to keep picking up their favorite cocktails to enjoy at home.
Texas StateIJR

Greg Abbott: No Mask Mandates in Texas Public Schools

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Tuesday issued an executive order banning government-issued mask mandates. “No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering,” the order said. Abbott’s order stated that as...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott signs change into law May 12

On May 12, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 1024, which allows restaurants and bars to permanently sell alcoholic beverages to-go. This practice was first established during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic when the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allowed for expanded to-go and delivery sales options to help restaurants stay in business. In April 2020, Abbott hinted that to-go sales of alcoholic drinks may last "forever."
Women's Healthcreators.com

'Reason Bans' on Abortion

The latest effort by anti-abortion activists to limit access to abortion, notwithstanding Roe v. Wade, takes the form of "reason bans," in which a woman's right to an abortion depends on the reason she wants it. This week, the North Carolina legislature advanced a bill that set forth the prohibited reasons and would penalize any doctor who defies the ban.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Sugar Land, TXfox5atlanta.com

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Anti-Asian Hate Rally in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott spent some time in Sugar Land Saturday to attend a rally to speak out against Asian hate. The event was hosted by the Republicans of Fort Bend County entitled "Together - We are United" following multiple incidents of violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Analysis: Greg Abbott wants Texas to be normal again

Whether or not you’re ready to get back to normal, your governor is. Greg Abbott has been moving quickly to set the state to pre-pandemic mode, banning mask requirements, cutting pandemic aid for jobless Texans in hopes they will return to the workforce and setting the table for schools to open in-person classes for all of their students, no masks required.
HealthDaily Times

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.
Public Healthnavasotanews.com

Mask mandates banned by Governor Greg Abbott executive order

Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order banning mask mandates around the state. According to the press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, , the order prohibits any government entity in the state from requiring mandating the use of masks, which includes school districts. Any schools with a mask mandate...
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

Court conservatives likely to overturn Roe v. Wade

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health...
Public HealthCollege Media Network

UH mask policy rescinded after Gov. Greg Abbott’s order

UH’s COVID-19 policy that required students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings on campus has been rescinded, effective immediately, after Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order prohibiting government entities from mandating masks on Tuesday afternoon. The mask policy was put into review last week after the Centers for...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Abbott must serve all Texans, including the most vulnerable

Regarding “Abbott bans mask rules,” (A1, May 19): Your responsibility is to care for all Texans, especially the most vulnerable! Yet you are hurting the vulnerable unemployed folks, denying them additional federal money that will not cost our state. You refuse to expand Medicaid to help the vulnerable people who suffer when their jobs do not offer medical insurance and they cannot afford to pay directly; this program would be mostly paid with federal money with a small portion paid by the state. You are not using your political and governmental power to reorganize the PUC, ERCOT and the Railroad Commission into a new Texas Energy Commission to create a system that is reliable from the gas well to the power generator to the distributor to the consumer, which will prevent another occurrence of lost lives, misery and cost to Texans and our companies should another big freeze hit Texas. You are not considering the effect on women and their families when you support an abortion law that permits any person to sue another because they oppose abortion and want to impose their will on others. You, sir, are not serving all the people of Texas, especially the most vulnerable!
Texas Stateoilmanmagazine.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Legislation Supporting Natural Gas

Austin, Texas – Today, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott signed legislation that will preserve the right of Texans to have access to energy choices, including natural gas. House Bill 17 amends the Utilities Code to prevent Texas cities and towns from banning natural gas hookups or incentivizing a particular type of utility connection in new construction. The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has supported this legislation since its inception. The following statement can be attributed to Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO: