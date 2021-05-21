This Week In Credit Card News: PayPal’s Big Gamble; Will You Send Money To Your Favorite Tweeter?

The act of opening up a credit card is the tried and true way to establish credit history. It's simple: You use the card regularly, pay the bill on time, and you're on your way to an excellent score. This history is also important if you want to borrow money for a major purchase such as a car or house. Money lenders, such as banks, find out your credit history in the form of a credit score, a number between 300 and 850 that represents the likelihood you will pay your bills on time, according to Equifax, one of the three credit reporting bureaus (the others are Experian and TransUnion). The higher the number, the better your credit score. But what if you have a limited credit history or none at all? Here's how to build yours easily.