This Week In Credit Card News: PayPal’s Big Gamble; Will You Send Money To Your Favorite Tweeter?
PayPal Wants to Be Far More Than an Online Checkout Button. PayPal is planning to debut a bevy of new services, which could include high-yield savings accounts, check-cashing services and stock-investing capabilities. It’s all being done in the hopes of PayPal becoming the world’s next “super app,” akin to China’s Alipay or WeChat, India’s Paytm or Singapore’s Grab. If PayPal pulls it off, the company could become a bigger part of U.S. consumers’ lives than Amazon.www.forbes.com