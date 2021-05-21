newsbreak-logo
Cosplay: ‘The Mummy’s Evelyn Discovers the Book of the Dead

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough hidden deserts and buried tombs, this clever Evelyn Cosplay uncovers a fascinating Book of the Dead prop!. Over 20 years have passed since Rachel Weis and Branden Fraser made their epic quest out to the deserts of Egypt in search of… A book. One mysterious book said to contain the knowledge of life and death. They got more than they bargained for, and their tale became an instant classic. Never before have I seen an Evelyn Cosplay that so closely captures the magic of that cinematic performance.

