Man charged in deaths of two after 2020 West Palm Beach crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was arrested this week and charged in a fatal crash that killed two people last year in West Palm Beach, according to city police. Travon Mitchell of West Palm Beach has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a license. On Thursday, Circuit Judge Charles Burton ordered that he be held on $157,000 bail at the Palm Beach County Jail. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.www.palmbeachpost.com