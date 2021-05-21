newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Man charged in deaths of two after 2020 West Palm Beach crash

Palm Beach Interactive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was arrested this week and charged in a fatal crash that killed two people last year in West Palm Beach, according to city police. Travon Mitchell of West Palm Beach has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a license. On Thursday, Circuit Judge Charles Burton ordered that he be held on $157,000 bail at the Palm Beach County Jail. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

www.palmbeachpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Vehicular Homicide#Circuit#Nissan Frontier#Canto#Civic#The Palm Beach Outlets#Deaths#City Police#Investigators#Dui Manslaughter#Police Officials#Australian Avenue#Driving#Speeding#Paramedics#Court Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Child Neglect, Hit and Run Charges For Boca Raton Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing multiple charges following a late night incident. Natalia Kakhniuk, 35, of the 7200 block of NW 2nd Avenue, is in the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday morning. She is charged with “hit […] The article Child Neglect, Hit and Run Charges For Boca Raton Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Belle Glade, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Two men killed, one critically injured in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE — Two men were killed and another critically injured in a shooting in Belle Glade on Sunday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Just after 9 p.m., investigators were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Street, just west of Main Street and north of Dr. MLK Boulevard West. They found three men who were injured in a shooting.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home

Delray Beach Man Slammed By Car, Dies In Front Of Home. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a horrific crash in Gleneagles Country Club where he was struck by a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver. Jeffrey Alexander, 73, was hit with […] The article Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Riviera Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Two people injured in stabbing at Phil Foster Memorial Park

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Sunday night at Phil Foster Memorial Park. The Riviera Beach Police Department also responded to the scene. According to officials, neither of the victim's injuries were life-threatening. The sheriff's office says...
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male; born, July 1979, deceased from a gunshot wounds, two other males; one born, October 1974 and one born, April 1963, were located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals. The male; born, October 1974, succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the ER. The third male; born, April 1963, remains in critical condition.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Broward County, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Broward Sheriff’s Office Busts High End Auto Theft Ring, Recovers Car And Stolen Guns; Arrested Half Dozen People Including Several Juveniles

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns. According to authorities, on Monday, May...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
West Palm Beach, FLcbs12.com

West Palm Beach police officer uses his military training to help save shooting victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach police officer is taking a page from the military's handbook and saving lives. In August 2020, body camera footage shows the moment Office Anthony Testa wraps a thick nylon above the victim’s wound wearing red shorts after being shot multiple times, tugs on it until it’s snug. With the help of two other officers, Officer Testa then packs other open wounds and applies a seal to the chest.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drunk dancer at Biergarten in Boca Raton allegedly fell on a woman, causing that woman to sustain critical injuries. That woman is now suing, saying that Biergarten needed to monitor the alcohol intake of its customers, and remove […] The article Biergarten Boca Raton Sued, Drunk Dancer Falls On Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statecw34.com

Florida court system facing massive backlog of cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s legal system is facing a devastating backlog of civil and criminal cases due to the coronavirus pandemic that onlookers worry could bog down the legal system for years. Statewide, Florida courts are tackling an estimated backlog of one million cases, according to Chief...