Man charged in deaths of two after 2020 West Palm Beach crash

BELLE GLADE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male; born, July 1979, deceased from a gunshot wounds, two other males; one born, October 1974 and one born, April 1963, were located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals. The male; born, October 1974, succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the ER. The third male; born, April 1963, remains in critical condition.