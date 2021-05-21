newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The ‘Doctor Who’ Roleplaying Game: RPG Spotlight

belloflostsouls.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly episodes of Doctor Who may be lost to space and time, but you can still jump in your police box and go on wibbly-wobbly adventures of your own. In the more than fifty years since Doctor Who first premiered it has been a staple of sci fi and nerd culture. I recognized the Fourth Doctor’s iconic scarf years before I ever watched any Doctor Who for myself, and that wasn’t until its revival in 2005. The Doctor is one of those pieces of pop culture that doesn’t permutate through to everyone, but manages to stay relevant through generations. So it should be no surprise to know that there are multiple tabletop roleplaying games that allow you to become The Doctor, one of the companions, or a government agent tracking this mysterious time traveling alien’s movements.

www.belloflostsouls.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Roleplaying Games#Fourth Doctor#Adventure Games#Adventure Time#Adventure Books#Classic Games#Sci Fi#The Fourth Doctor#Fasa#Star Trek#Gm#Cubicle 7 Entertainment#D6#Tardis#Episodes#Nerd Culture#Alien#Happy Adventuring#Wibbly Wobbly Adventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
TV SeriesGizmodo

Christopher Eccleston's New Doctor Who Adventures Are Finally Here

He kept us waiting—which I guess is fair, for a Time Lord. Big Finish has been teasing the arrival of its new line of Doctor Who audio adventures for a while now. It marks Christopher Eccleston’s first official return to the franchise since he departed the show in 2005. But after a long, long wait, the company has announced that, like a TARDIS showing up on your doorstep, the Doctor is in! As of today!
Books & Literaturedailycitizen.news

The Bookshelf: Book review: 'Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game'

Those of you who have read my book reviews know that I am particularly fond of tabletop roleplaying games and the books that teach their rules and expand their universes. I typically focus on modern systems, but lately I have started looking back on the systems that came before, taking a historian’s perspective as I explore archaic settings that, though they exist in the modern era, a look at their origins presents a different experience altogether.
Comicspremierpopc.com

Z2 Comics And Self Defense Family Introduce ‘Run The Dungeon’

Z2 Comics is producing an original graphic novel by Patrick Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home, Nobody Is In Control) and emerging artist Goran Gligovic (The Bawdy Tales of Lazlo Cale), with an original soundtrack by Kindlon’s band Self Defense Family. The result is one of Z2’s most immersive experiences yet, blending comic book storytelling, music, and an original and completely playable RPG.
Comicspopvinyls.com

Review: Doctor Who 13th Doctor & T.A.R.D.I.S. Titan 2pk

I continue my week of Doctor Who reviews by taking a look at another of the Titan Kawaii 2pks, released by Titan Merchandise. Back in April, I shared with you the SDCC Exclusive 13th Doctor with Materializing T.A.R.D.I.S. Today, it’s the same figures, but in different colorways. This 2pk is...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

The Green Knight RPG Begins With A Quest For Honor – Step Into The New RPG

If, like me, you’ve fallen completely in love with the upcoming Green Knight movie, you’ll want to check out its companion RPG. When you watch the Green Knight trailer, you’re really struck by the weight of it. Helmed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel, this is a reimagining of the Sir Gawain and the Green Knight story, but it looks like so much more–it paints a whole world that you just want to step into. Full of vibrant color and fantastic characters, it’s everything a good RPG world should have.
Video GamesIGN

Blizzard, Epic Veterans Announce New RPG Studio, Lightforge Games

In the last year or two, we've seen a surge of new studios founded by long-time Blizzard veterans. Though their teams and projects are different, companies like Dreamhaven, Frost Giant, and Warchief Gaming have plenty in common beyond their Blizzard connections: a love of fantasy worlds, interest in games that bring players together, and a desire to work in a small team. Now, former Blizzard and Epic engineer Matt Schembari is joining that collective with a new endeavor: Lightforge Games.
Comicsnintendowire.com

Castlevania TV series director envisions a Legend of Zelda anime for adults

Widespread gossip of a Legend of Zelda TV series goes as far back as 2015, when the Wall Street Journal claimed that Netflix was producing a show based on Nintendo’s iconic action-adventure franchise. Of course, the rumor was nothing more than, well, a rumor, as Nintendo swiftly confirmed the claim to be false. Discussion of such a project has remained commonplace in the Zelda fanbase, however, and apparently it’s also something that fascinates those in the animation industry.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

Doctor Who fans feel ‘demonised’ by BBC crackdown on fan fiction

You’d be hard pressed to find a fandom more dedicated than that of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who. Collectively known as Whovians, thousands of devotees to the Doctor show their love for the franchise through creating “fan fiction” (or fanfic) – their own stories, written, filmed or recorded, inspired by the original series.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

The Yakuza games will now be turn-based RPG

When Lost Judgment comes out in September, Yakuza fans will have the chance to revisit the action brawler gameplay the franchise was known for prior to last year’s Like a Dragon. However, moving forward, Sega plans to keep it this way. Some fans will like this while others will not. Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa said that future Yakuza games will be turn-based RPGs. “We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment,” they said.
ComicsAnime News Network

Seven Knights Revolution Anime Unveils 'Climax' Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyū no Keishōsha (The Hero's Successor), the television anime of Netmarble's Seven Knights smartphone RPG, began streaming a "climax" promotional video for the anime on Monday. The site also revealed four new cast members for the anime. The new cast members include:. Yumiri...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Unholy Adventure is a point and click mystery game out now for Android

Dali Games has launched Unholy Adventure, a point and click adventure game on Google Play for Android devices. Unholy Adventure, also called Unholy Neighborhood, has hundreds of storyline riddles and puzzles packed inside it. The game has lots of choices within its narrative too, with a focus put on creating a classic point and click adventure with a dark riddle depicting a gloomy neighbourhood.
Video GamesWriting Excuses

16.19: Intro to Roleplaying Games

Your Hosts: Mary Robinette Kowal, James L. Sutter, Dan Wells, Cassandra Khaw, and Howard Tayler. For the next eight episodes we’ll be talking about roleplaying games, and how that medium relates to writers, writing, career opportunities, and more. We’re led by James L. Sutter and Cassandra Khaw on this particular quest.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Get Assets for Your Own RPG Video Game in the Latest Humble Bundle

If you’ve ever wanted to make your own RPG, you’re in luck. Humble Bundle currently has the Royalty-Free RPG Game Develpment Assets bundle (affiliate link) available. You can get $436 worth of assets for only $25!. You’ll get character assets, weapon assets, world assets, and more. This looks like an...