Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

By Jacklyn Krol
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 2 days ago
Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.

