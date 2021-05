Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The financial performance of Minnesota’s largest public employer is now exceeding pre-pandemic levels. A required regulatory filing by the Mayo Clinic shows its income from current activities, after removing revenues with donor restrictions, hit a new record high in the first quarter of this year. The $243 million total is $2 million above the health care giant’s previous record for the first three months of the year that was set in 2019. It also represents a nearly $280 million improvement from the January through March period last year when the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a $35 million loss as Mayo shut down almost all of its elective procedures and treatment. Another telling statistic from the financial report to the Municipal Securities Ruling Board is Mayo’s cash flow from its operating activities. It grew to $442 million from $254 million in the first three months of 2020.