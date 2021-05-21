We Let the Dogs Out!

Much to dog owners' dismay, up to 16% of dogs eat their own or other dogs' poop on a regular basis, and 23% have been seen eating poop at least once. There are many reasons for this fairly common behavior, and two main theories. One states that coprophagia, or the consumption of feces, is a behavior linked to developmental and environmental circumstances. The other theory is that this is an evolutionary behavior passed down from dogs' wolf ancestors who ate their own feces to avoid bringing intestinal parasites into their dens. According to research, the behavior is not the result of being separated from the mother too early, nor does it necessarily mean your dog is emotionally scarred.