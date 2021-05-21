newsbreak-logo
Music

The Real Meaning Behind "Twerkulator" By City Girls

By T'Keyah Hayes
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For many people, it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its end amid the CDC's revised mask guidelines. As warm weather approaches, music enthusiasts everywhere are searching for the hit that will be crowned the song of summer 2021. There are a number of contenders in the rap industry, including veteran Nicki Minaj with the May re-release of her 2009 mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty." Following up with their own entry for the soundtrack of the summer is City Girls with their track, "Twerkulator."

