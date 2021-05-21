The Real Meaning Behind "Twerkulator" By City Girls
For many people, it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its end amid the CDC's revised mask guidelines. As warm weather approaches, music enthusiasts everywhere are searching for the hit that will be crowned the song of summer 2021. There are a number of contenders in the rap industry, including veteran Nicki Minaj with the May re-release of her 2009 mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty." Following up with their own entry for the soundtrack of the summer is City Girls with their track, "Twerkulator."www.nickiswift.com