A hot cigarette lighter led to a vehicle fire this week in Scott. According to KLFY, the fire occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of a business in Scott. A spokesman for Scott Fire Department said that the owner of the vehicle lit a cigarette, and then placed the still-hot lighter on the seat of the vehicle. The lighter came into contact with combustible material, causing a fire on the front seat. The fire was able to spread to the rest of the vehicle before the fire department arrived.