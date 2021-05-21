American Kennel Club Donates Pet Disaster Relief Trailer

Big Max comes with a big smile, big energy, and a big love for toys that he can carry around in his mouth. He’s happy to get outside with you for a walk (with a toy, of course), or to lie down at your feet to relax. He’s 12 years old, but has the spirit of a younger pup. Big Max has met lots of other dogs at the Connecticut Humane Society and may enjoy a dog friend in his new home if they have a successful meet and greet first at CHS. And bonus—he knows some French! His past home taught him some commands in the language. He can live with kids 12 and up, would love a family with large dog experience, and looks forward to exercise time outside as the weather warms up. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.