newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Worst "SNL" Guests Ever, According to the Cast

By Amber Raiken
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The show has its critics, but as Saturday Night Live approaches the finale of its 46th season, there's no arguing that it's not a comedy institution. Hundreds of celebrity hosts and musical guests have been welcomed into Studio 8H over the years, to spend the week working with the permanent cast. And, as you might expect, not all of those visitors were especially pleasant to be around. Some of them were so difficult that they prompted the regulars to throw a little shade. To find out who didn't make a great impression, read on for the eight worst SNL guests ever, according to the cast.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Kanye
Person
Walter Matthau
Person
Bieber
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Paula Abdul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Guests#Celebrity News#Saturday Night Live#Studio 8h#Apprentice#Vanity Fair#American#Idol#Playboy#The New York Post#Steven Seagal Under Siege#New York Times#Catholic Church#Wwhl#Musical Guests#Celebrity Hosts#Stage#Late Night#Humor#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Michael Che Mocks Report SNL Cast May Skip Elon Musk Episode

On Friday afternoon, the New York Post flashed this “exclusive” headline on its website: “‘SNL’ cast won’t be forced to appear with controversial host Elon Musk.”. The report cited an unnamed source who told Page Six, “Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to...
TV & VideosEW.com

The women of Girls5Eva discuss those hilarious songs, Tina Fey's Dolly Parton, and more

Girls5Eva is ultimately a story about second chances. When a young rapper options a song from one-hit-wonder 90's girls group Girls5Eva, suddenly, the women have another shot at stardom. Starring Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the new Peacock series follows the now middle-aged women as they reunite and once again attempt to make it in the cutthroat music industry.
TV & VideosZimbio

Celebs Who Auditioned For 'SNL' But Didn't Make It On The Show

Saturday Night Live has long been a part of our cultural zeitgeist, often delivering timely sketches that make us laugh over and over again. Not only is the late-night sketch comedy series funny and entertaining, but it (and showrunner Lorne Michaels) cast and launched the careers of many comedians who all got their big break on the program.
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

How Paul Mooney made 'SNL' a cultural phenomenon with one Richard Pryor/Chevy Chase sketch

In 1975, a new sketch comedy show was nearing the end of its first season on NBC. "Saturday Night," as it was then known, had premiered with George Carlin as its inaugural host, followed by turns from celebrities including Rob Reiner, Candice Bergen and Lily Tomlin. The fledgling series was in need of a ratings boost, and Lorne Michaels - co-creator and producer - was determined to book a guest host he knew could garner viewers: comedian Richard Pryor.
CelebritiesSFGate

Tina Fey on Her 'No A-holes' Policy and Bringing 'Mean Girls' Back to the Big Screen

When the coronavirus hit last spring, some people embraced lockdown as an opportunity to get around to doing the things they always said they’d do someday. The months-long hiatus from normal life meant there was finally time to crack the spine on that moldering copy of “War and Peace,” binge-watch the must-see TV show that had gone unseen or perhaps embrace the art of banana bread-making.
TV & Videosimdb.com

13 Most Controversial ‘SNL’ Hosts and Guests of All Time

The news that Elon Musk would be hosting the May 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live” wasn’t exactly met with the warmest of welcomes, by either fans or the cast. The CEO and Technoking of Tesla as well as the Chief Engineer of SpaceX sparked outrage when sharing the announcement last month, prompting cast members Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, and Aidy Bryant to throw barely veiled shade at their upcoming host.
CelebritiesDecider

Robert Smigel Defends Legacy Of Chris Farley’s ‘SNL’ Chippendales Sketch

It has been a stellar week for remembering the late, great Chris Farley. First, we were treated to a press conference by Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, which brought us all the way back to Rudy’s first year as mayor and little Andy’s upstaging moments, brought to life on Saturday Night Live in 1994 by Farley.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Girls5Eva’s Guest Stars Show the Range of the Tina Fey Cinematic Universe

On Thursday, Girls5Eva belts its way onto NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The new comedy follows members of the titular one-hit wonder girl group, whose fame peaked in the early aughts—Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Gloria (Paula Pell), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry)—in their quest to get the band back together and conquer the music industry as women of a certain age. Most of the show’s stars also have something in common: They’ve appeared previously in projects produced by Tina Fey, namely 30 Rock (Pell, Bareilles) and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Philipps).
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

The Cast of Girls5eva Teases an Eye-Popping, Iconic Celeb Cameo

Watch: Sara Bareilles & Renee Elise Goldsberry Tease "Girls5eva" The cast of Peacock's new comedy series Girls5eva exclusively revealed to E! News that fans will soon be saying "Hello Dolly!" to one very convincing Dolly Parton impersonator—who is none other than executive producer Tina Fey. Leave it to the Saturday Night Live alum to bring out her inner 9 to 5 country crooner!
MusicHollywood Reporter

‘Girls5eva’: TV Review

The brief and undistinguished career of the girl group Girls5eva ran aground when the quintet’s new album was released with the single “Quit Flying Planes in My Heart” on September 10, 2001. It was just as well: Girls5eva proclaimed they’d be young, famous and friends “five-ever,” but it was clear to all but its members that the group had a faster expiration date than the bandana top one of them wears on MTV’s TRL. But when their one hit is sampled by a present-day rapper, the surviving quartet — now in their forties — reunite for another chance at pop stardom.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Girls5eva: Who’s Who in the New Peacock Comedy

When it comes to TV comedy pedigree, it's hard to beat the team behind Peacock’s newest series Girls5eva. Created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Meredith Scardino, and produced by the team of Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond (30 Rock, Kimmy Schmidt, and Great News), the show focuses on the surviving members of an early-2000s pop group called Girls5eva. They were a flash-in-the-pan in their day, but when one of their songs gets sampled by a hit rapper, they're momentarily relevant again — enough so that the women, who are now in their 40s, decide to mount a comeback.