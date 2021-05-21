The Worst "SNL" Guests Ever, According to the Cast

The show has its critics, but as Saturday Night Live approaches the finale of its 46th season, there's no arguing that it's not a comedy institution. Hundreds of celebrity hosts and musical guests have been welcomed into Studio 8H over the years, to spend the week working with the permanent cast. And, as you might expect, not all of those visitors were especially pleasant to be around. Some of them were so difficult that they prompted the regulars to throw a little shade. To find out who didn't make a great impression, read on for the eight worst SNL guests ever, according to the cast.