Jake Paul took full advantage of his recent brawl with Floyd Mayweather Jr. to get some fresh ink and launch a new merchandise line. Paul, who has been destroying washed up NBA stars and MMA fighters in the boxing ring since last year, had his first real action against a professional boxer this past Thursday in Miami. Paul was joining big brother Logan for his pre-fight press conference opposite Mayweather in the lead up to their PPV bout on June 6.