UEFA have announced that Mateu Lahoz will referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on 29 May. The Spanish official will referee the Champions League final for the first time and is set to take charge of matches at Euro 2020 this summer. Lahoz sent off City manager Pep Guardiola during his side’s Champions League exit to Liverpool in 2018, and has not refereed a match involving the team since. Guardiola was sent to the stands after protesting a disallowed goal shortly before half time in the quarter-final second leg defat, and was critical of the Lahoz...