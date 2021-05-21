newsbreak-logo
Crypto payments above $10,000 would be reported to IRS under Treasury plan

By Jon Brodkin
Ars Technica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration wants businesses to report cryptocurrency transactions with values of at least $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. "Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the US Treasury Department said in its proposal for implementing the tax compliance initiatives in President Biden's American Families Plan. The larger Biden plan still needs approval from Congress.

