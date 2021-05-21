Ongoing Border Closure Makes Washington Enclave Of Point Roberts ‘Stir Crazy’
The United States and Canadian governments confirmed Thursday that pandemic border crossing restrictions will continue for at least another month to June 21. This is the fourteenth month-by-month extension of the closure of the northern border to nonessential crossings. The lengthy closure has been especially wearing on Point Roberts, a community in northwestern Washington state that is cut off from the U.S. mainland by the Canadian border.www.nwpb.org