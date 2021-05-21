Here's Why It's Nearly Impossible to Buy a Home in San Diego
For many people, it's a big part of the American dream, owning a home. For more and more San Diegans, though, that dream is evaporating,. It's no secret that home prices are skyrocketing in San Diego County. News came this week that the median home price soared $25,000 in the last month, up to an eye-popping $825,120 in April, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR).www.nbcsandiego.com