Throughout the halls of Eleanor Roosevelt High School, students’ artworks were displayed in glass cabinets for all to see. Students felt prideful for having their work showcased, and teachers felt pleased by their students’ creative feats. However, in the span of the pandemic and virtual learning, these glass cases remain empty. To combat this, teachers have strived to create a space online for students to showcase their work to the rest of Roosevelt, where students can reflect on their creative processes and explain why their art is a significant aspect of their lives.