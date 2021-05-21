newsbreak-logo
Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

By Ian Young
etftrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.

www.etftrends.com
Metal Miningmilwaukeesun.com

Relatively cheap gold may have great upside potential analyst

Gold has become a relatively cheap investment opportunity which may continue rising in price, even after exceeding $1,900 per ounce, according to Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities. "Gold is relatively cheap, so when you're trying to think about that positioning, gold is definitely one that still...
StocksUS News and World Report

U.S. Stocks End Mixed as Dow Recovers on Strong Economic Data

(Reuters) - Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...
StocksCourthouse News Service

Crypto Fears and Hawkish Fed-Speak Spur Losing Session on Wall Street

MANHATTAN (CN) — Unable to catch a break, Wall Street posted another losing week, this time driven by a panic among cryptocurrency traders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average did gain some on Friday but fell 174 points for the week, while the S&P 500 dropped 17 points and the Nasdaq actually managed to eke out a 41-point gain for the week.
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P 500, Dow End Friday Trading With Weekly Declines

The S&P 500 edged lower Friday in another volatile trading session, leaving the broad index with a second consecutive down week. Technology and other growth stocks relinquished their earlier gains around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading. Gains across financial, energy and industrial stocks helped stabilize the S&P 500, leaving the index down less than 0.1%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Pares Early Gains, Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening on a positive note thanks to data showing a jump in retail sales, the Canadian stock market pared gains and slipped into negative territory Friday morning as the mood turned a bit cautious. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 19,614.78 earlier in the session,...
StocksKSAT 12

Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK – World shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in London and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
Businesskitco.com

U.S. investors flee to money market funds in the week ended May 19-Lipper

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. money market funds lured massive inflows in the week ended May 19 as investors turned risk averse on concerns over higher inflation levels and chances that the Federal Reserve might scale back its monetary support measures. Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. money market funds received a...
Businessactionforex.com

Nasdaq Rebounds, Bitcoin Struggles

We finally see some relief in the global equity markets; a good rebound in European indices yesterday followed by a decent progress led by tech stocks in New York hint that the worries over inflation are easing for now, although these inflation worries will be re-heated and re-served to the market often from now on, unless we see a sustainable deceleration in the commodity rally, or soft, but not too ugly economic data that would hint at stabilizing inflation without necessarily hinting at bad economic recovery. That’s a fine line to walk for the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Stocksetftrends.com

Value ETFs to Capture Economically Sensitive Sectors

Value stocks and related exchange traded funds have maintained their momentum on Friday, as the markets pushed higher for a second consecutive session. Lifting economically sensitive stocks, IHS Markit data revealed U.S. business activity rose in May amid strong domestic demand, but uncompleted work is increasing as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, Reuters reports.
StocksMySanAntonio

Stocks are mixed; Bitcoin resumes decline

U.S. stocks were mixed after investors were whipsawed in part by volatile trading in high risk assets such as Bitcoin amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation. Oil rose for the first time in four trading sessions. The S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains when Philadelphia...