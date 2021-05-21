Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns
On Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.www.etftrends.com