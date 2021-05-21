Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

We finally see some relief in the global equity markets; a good rebound in European indices yesterday followed by a decent progress led by tech stocks in New York hint that the worries over inflation are easing for now, although these inflation worries will be re-heated and re-served to the market often from now on, unless we see a sustainable deceleration in the commodity rally, or soft, but not too ugly economic data that would hint at stabilizing inflation without necessarily hinting at bad economic recovery. That’s a fine line to walk for the Federal Reserve (Fed).