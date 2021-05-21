newsbreak-logo
Kingsville PD searching for robbery suspect

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
Kingsville police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a local food mart.

Police say the robbery happened around 3:00 p.m. on Friday May 14 at Kingsville Food Mart on S 6th St.

The man walked into the store wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, black mask, blue latex gloves, gray beanie and a camouflage backpack. According to police, he waited for other customers to leave, and then approached the counter demanding money from the register. He never displayed a weapon but had his hand in his pocket while demanding the money.

Kingsville police say if you have any information on who this man is, to contact detective Rick Salinas at (361) 593-8849 with the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (361) 592-4636.

