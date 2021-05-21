DWYM: What to buy during upcoming Memorial Day sales

Tired of seeing prices on just about everything going up these days?

Starting this coming weekend – and through the next week -- we'll get a break from rising prices.

Consumer reporter John Matarese shows us some great Memorial Day sales, so you don't waste your money.

It's almost Memorial Day.

And that means some of the biggest sales of the year.

With the price of gas and so many other things soaring this spring, most of us could use a deal.

it's not just those $3 dollar a gallon gas prices hitting our wallets right now.

Sue Lewis can't believe all the things she is paying more for these days.

"Cleaning items, home supplies, wipes, chicken, food. It's all going up," she said.

The government's Consumer Price index shows prices up 4.2 percent in the past year, the biggest jump in 13 years.

That's why this year's Memorial Day sales are more needed than ever.

Dealnews.com says this weekend is a great time to buy:

Furniture

Mattresses

Small and large kitchen appliances

Springtime fashion

And grills and patio sets, though you'll find lower prices during Fourth of July sales.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, how a sale doesn’t guarantee you will get it this weekend.

Appliance and furniture delays have not let up. And many shoppers are finding themselves facing six month waits for a new couch or bedroom set.

Make sure you find out if that great Memorial Day deal is actually in stock. If not, you might do better choosing something you can take home with you.

Just because a store is running a sale, that doesn’t mean the item is in stock.

So make sure you don’t face a long wait, so you don’t waste your money.

