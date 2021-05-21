June is jumping at Foley Library

FOLEY - The City of Foley council voted to approve a $150 “Safe Stand” sponsorship for the upcoming Lemonade Day on Saturday, May 15. With the sponsorship, a participating local student will be able to set up a lemonade stand in a pre-approved spot in Foley to learn about entrepreneurship, running a business, and customer service. The program is open to students K-5. “This program teaches youngsters about creating and running a business,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “It basically teaches the fundamentals of creating and managing a business. The way this works is you can sponsor a child and they can set a stand up in Foley anywhere that’s appropriate or that can be approved, and they’ll have a lemonade stand out there.”