June is jumping at Foley Library
June looks like it will be a jumping month at Foley Public Library! The library is coming back strong with various events for children and adults. The Annual Summer Reading Program for children starts in June. Book logs with program info can be picked up at the library. There will be an “Elephantails and Piggie Palooza” this year filled with various renditions of elephant and piggie books. Check the Foley Public Library Storytime page for posts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in June until Tuesday, June 29.www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com