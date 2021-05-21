New Music Friday: Pink, Jonas Brothers, Sara Bareilles have new music for you

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from some big names, and one rising star. Pink‘s All I Know So Far: Setlist, the live companion album to her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, is out today. In addition to live versions of her hits recorded on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour, it also features her duet with daughter Willow, “Cover Me in Sunshine,” her MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, her new single “All I Know So Far,” and several covers, including Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time” and Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”