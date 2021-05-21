newsbreak-logo
Grays Harbor County, WA

Have an Unforgettable Destination Wedding in Grays Harbor

By Kristina Lotz
SouthSoundTalk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing like saying “I do” in a picturesque setting. It sets the romantic stage beautifully. Whether you are looking for a wedding on the beach, forest, or in a historical building, Grays Harbor is the perfect place to get married on the Washington Coast. With many lovely places to get married, and plenty of options to house guests overnight, Grays Harbor is ready to host your family and friends for your big day. No matter if you are planning to elope, or expect a grand ceremony with 400 of your closest friends and family, you can have an unforgettable destination wedding in Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

PUD notifies residents of North Beach planned outage May 20-21

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in North Beach of a planned power outage impacting Moclips, Pacific Beach, Seabrook and Taholah. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Friday, May 21, and will affect nearly 1700 properties. The impacted areas will include a portion of Ocean Beach Road, beginning at 2990 Ocean Beach Road north to the intersection with State Route 109 and customers and communities along State Route 109 from Chauncey Lane north to Taholah. All impacted customers will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

Fire claims distillery at Westport Winery

A fire destroyed the distillery building at the Westport Winery late Saturday night. Owner Kim Roberts, posted this message on her Facebook page about 11:30 p.m. “Our Distillery production burned to the ground just now. All people are safe. Pray for firefighters still at work. Westport Winery and the museum are safe.”
Washington StatePosted by
KGW

Oregon City fisherman missing off Washington Coast

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — An Oregon City man is missing after he fell overboard while fishing off the Washington Coast Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Jason LaBrie, 47, had been fishing for halibut on a 26-foot fishing vessel about 28 miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Wash...
Grays Harbor County, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Grays Harbor County total COVID-19 case count surpasses 4,000

COVID-19 cases have continued to rise over the past couple of weeks in Grays Harbor County, with total cases breaking the 4,000 mark. For the week of May 6-12, 158 total cases were reported in the county. That’s compared to the total number of new cases reported in the previous two weeks of 147. The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks was 224.8 May 12; that number has risen from 183.4 the previous two weeks.
Pacific, WASouthSoundTalk

Summit Pacific Medical Center’s ‘Ride the Harbor: Tour de Wellness’ Event Encourages Everyone To Ride to a Healthier Lifestyle

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma has a goal to help build Grays Harbor County into the healthiest community in the Nation. With this goal in mind, along with the obvious hurdles and lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Pacific has worked to create a fun, safe and healthy summer event called Ride the Harbor: Tour de Wellness.
Washington StateKXRO.com

Sections of local highways available for “adoption”

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that as restrictions loosen, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers are returning and local stretches of highway are available for adoption. WSDOT says that after more than a year of being suspended due to the pandemic, volunteer Adopt-a-Highway groups are heading back out to help clear roadway...
Aberdeen, WAGraysHarborTalk

Aberdeen’s Windermere Real Estate Discusses the Demanding Housing Market and How You May Be Surprised By The Value of Your Home

The housing market in Washington has been on a steady increase for some time, but the past year alone has proved to be one of the most significant years in history with the median home price in the state sitting at over $500,000. While Grays Harbor County has always been known as one of the more affordable places to live in the state, Aberdeen’s Windermere Real Estate can confirm that prices are on the rise throughout the county and is certainly something for the history books.
Pacific County, WAghscanner.com

Imagination Library in Grays Harbor and Pacific County!

A program that offers one free book mailed to your child comes to eligible families in Grays Harbor and Pacific County thanks to United Way Of Grays Harbor Imagination Library. This program covers all of Grays Harbor and Pacific county area. It's 100% FREE and your child will receive a book each month in the mail. Getting your little ones ready to enter school, can be daunting. This program will help make that process a bit easier.
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

Local Business Briefs

GHPUD: Storm- and tree-related power outages increase in 2020. An increase in the number of storm and tree related outages in 2020 led to an increase in total power outages for the Grays Harbor PUD. PUD crews responded to 345 outages, impacting 59,068 customers for a total of 186,224 hours. Although all three totals represented an increase from 2019, the total hours and customers impacted fell well below the averages of the last five years.