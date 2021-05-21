There is nothing like saying “I do” in a picturesque setting. It sets the romantic stage beautifully. Whether you are looking for a wedding on the beach, forest, or in a historical building, Grays Harbor is the perfect place to get married on the Washington Coast. With many lovely places to get married, and plenty of options to house guests overnight, Grays Harbor is ready to host your family and friends for your big day. No matter if you are planning to elope, or expect a grand ceremony with 400 of your closest friends and family, you can have an unforgettable destination wedding in Grays Harbor.