Python is one of the most powerful beginner’s programming languages. It has a large development community and loads of frameworks for all sorts of applications. If you are a self-taught programmer like me, who makes many projects just for fun, you may be accustomed to using Python as a functional programming language — just hundreds of plain old functions in a file for everything. But if you work on a similar or big project, you need to retype the thing again or copy it, if you still remember where you wrote it. Plus, there is a lot of advanced Python stuff that can make stuff much easier to code and read.