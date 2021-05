The United Soccer Coaches revealed their annual All-American teams on Thursday, with UNC’s Brianna Pinto and Rachel Jones each making the cut on the women’s side. Pinto was a First Team selection as a midfielder after finishing the season tied for third nationally with 14 goals while also adding five assists. Thursday’s loss in the College Cup to Santa Clara represented the final game for Pinto at UNC, as the junior was selected No. 3 overall in the NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC and will now embark on her professional career.