DNR: Drowning of 19-year-old confirmed on Lake Lanier
Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the drowning of a 19-year-old male in the Young Deer Creek area of Lake Lanier on Thursday evening. Mark McKinnon, a spokesman with the DNR's law enforcement division, said that DNR, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department dive team responded to drowning at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday after "a 19-year-old male was attempting to swim across the cove when he became fatigued and went under."www.dawsonnews.com