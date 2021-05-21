DNR: Drowning of 19-year-old confirmed on Lake Lanier

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, Forsyth County man Shawn Medick was driving to Jasper on Hwy. 53 in Dawson County when his life nearly ended in a heartbeat. A tractor-trailer on the road ahead of Medick took a turn too quickly and overturned, hitting another truck that flipped onto Medick’s car, pinning him inside the wreckage. But with the help of local first responders, Medick was extricated and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and has spent the months since healing, recovering and learning how to function again.