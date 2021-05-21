newsbreak-logo
Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.

