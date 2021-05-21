newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Come to The Fast and The Furriest This Weekend!

By Erick Pauley
wrrnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast and The Furriest 5k/1k Race is back and better than ever! Each Year The Stock Doc holds the event as a way to raise funds for the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. The fund was created to help pets who are in desperate need of critical veterinary care when the family of that pet is unable to provide the finances needed to cover the costs for treatment. This fund is available for residents who demonstrate responsible ownership of small, large and even exotic animals.

wrrnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Race#Pets#Free Time#K Kiddo#The Dog Agility#Doggy Goodie Bags#Free Bbq#Critical Veterinary Care#Individual#Responsible Ownership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Yoga
Related
Jackson, MIWKHM

Cash Bash Fundraiser For Ice Arena Coming This Weekend

Former President of the Jackson Area Hockey Association Jeff Mazur has assembled a fundraiser for Optimist Ice Arena. Saturday May 15th, there will be a ‘cash bash’ that will help the arena that lost much of their revenue due to the pandemic. Doors will open at 5 pm with many prizes with the grand prize being $3,000 cash…
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Wheel Family Fun: Gearing up for kids – when to introduce shifting

A little girl on her white bicycle cranked hard up the Powerline Hills. Her mom behind her kept saying, “Shift!” The 5-year-old didn’t listen or understand. She kept pushing that higher gear. Though her bike had lower gears, she didn’t know how to use them. The transition from a single-speed...
Petskoamnewsnow.com

Top 10 Under 10: Toys for Your Cat or Dog for the Sunnier Days of Spring

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, spending time outside is going to become much more common. We are all going to want to spend more time outside and enjoy the sun, but so will our pets. We have all seen how peaceful our cats look as they sit basking in the sunshine or how happy our dogs look chasing a Frisbee in our community park. Spending time with our pets outside this spring will be good for us and also good for them.
Petsthepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Tuffy

Tuffy loves to play with toys, be held and petted. He is the sweetest kitten and would make a wonderful new family member! For more information please call 925-783-6725 or 925-222-9919.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Jax | Pet of the Week

Jax is the complete package! He is four years old so he is past all that puppy mischief, potty trained, friendly with people and dogs, on the calmer side, walks nicely on a leash, super sweet, and even takes treats gently. He is good with other dogs, but not super interested in them, so he would be a great only dog or a companion for another dog who doesn’t want to play all the time. He is way more into people and getting snuggles and love. He loves water and is crate trained. Jax will need a family who does not have cats.
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

Monster Jam comes to The Dome at America’s Center this weekend

ST. LOUIS — In-person events are starting to make their return at The Dome at America’s Center. Monster Jam is one of the most action-packed motorsports experiences for families, and it returns today after a pandemic pause. Watch as 12,000-pound trucks and the athletes who drive them tear up the dirt and compete using speed and skill.
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

St. Baldrick’s Big Shave coming this weekend

BREVARD COUNTY — It’s that time of year again where bald is in fashion as brave participants raise funds to benefit pediatric cancer. The 11th annual St. Baldrick’s Big Shave will return as an in-person event after going virtual last year. The event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Avenue Viera’s Central Park, 2261 Town Center Ave.
PetsAOL Corp

The 13 Best Indoor Dogs for Homebodies

As humans, we tend to consider cats indoor pets and dogs outdoor pets. Surprise! Some dogs love being inside. Each feline and canine breed has a different environmental preference—generally speaking. Of course, an animal’s unique history and personality will tell you much more about what they need to be happy and healthy. But breed tendencies can help prospective dog owners decide which pup is best.
Muskingum County, OHWHIZ

Pet of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society has named Big Ben its Pet of the Week. Big Ben is a 4-year old Chihuahua mix and is being sponsored this week by Premier Title and Closing Services, LLC. He is not overbearing, rides great in cars and enjoys cuddling. “Big Ben...
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

Meet Floyd, the Adoptive Dogfather of Five

It all started a few years ago when my dog Floyd “adopted” a tiny, sickly-looking kitten we found with her paw in one of our calves’ milk pails one winter. She would be curled up in a hutch keeping warm with a calf, then when we fed the calves, she’d stretch up on her tiptoes to dip into the pails. She wouldn’t let me touch her at first but would rub up against Floyd and let him lick her face as a mama cat would. I was finally able to make friends with her and decided to name her Mousetrap.
PetsEast Bay Times

Time to face the truth: Your dog is more popular than you are

Are your friends more excited about seeing your dog on a Zoom call than they are about seeing you? When out with your pup, do you encounter more of the dog’s friends than your own? Then it’s time to accept the reality that your dog is more popular than you are.
PetsPosted by
B98.5

Pets Adopted During Pandemic Are Being Returned in Record Numbers

A lot of things changed for millions of Americans over the last year. From the way we live to the way we grocery shop and everything in-between. One major change for many of us during the height of the pandemic was how much time we all spent at home. Remote and teleworking surged to an all-time high across the country as employers struggled to keep their employees safe and working all at the same time.
PetsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Please Don’t RETURN A Pet That Loves You!

This news article reminds me of the famous expression "Double-Edged-Sword". I'll get to what that means in just a second - I read the headlines and it instantly made me sad. According to Foxnews 'Pets Adopted During The Pandemic Are Being Returned At Record Numbers'. This is a trend that is happening all over the country. The reasoning is this, now that life has started to return back to normal people are coming to the realization that they were not as prepared as they thought when they brought home a pet. Some have an excuse that since they are back at their workplace, they don't have the time and effort to take care of an animal (do they have that same thought process towards a family member - a human being?). When you decided to take home an animal in the first place, you had the right idea, please don't turn around and backtrack on something so wonderful for a homeless animal - Don't let the "Double-Edged-Sword" be a crutch. It's not fair.
Solvay, NYcnycentral.com

State Fair Food Fest Carnival coming to the Fairgrounds this weekend

GEDDES, N.Y. — The New York State's Fair Food Fest extends this weekend adding rides and games!. It will be like a full-out carnival with Main Events Amusements, a Solvay company, providing rides and games. Rides will include The Avengers Ride, Spinning Apples, Merry-Go-Round, Swings, Children's Train Ride, The Scrambler, Youth Roller Coaster, Children's Motorcycles, and the Giant Slide.
New York City, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Upstate summer camps coming back to life and filling up fast

This year, New York summer camps are all about cohorts, pods, and bubbles. Not soap bubbles, said Doug Fuhrman, but a social bubble to try and keep COVID-19 out. “There’s a lot of talk in the camping world about bubbles, and creating a bubble that you can be safe within,” he said.
Covington, KYrcnky.com

Remake Learning Days Festival, a Free Virtual Event, Comes this Weekend

The Greater Cincinnati Remake Learning Days festival is scheduled for Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17. The event offers local families the ability to participate in more than 100 virtual activities, presented by KnowledgeWorks and the Catalytic Fund. KnowledgeWorks is an education nonprofit with equity a central plank to...
Fairfield, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Soldier Mountain opens long-awaited bike park

Soldier Mountain near Fairfield is unveiling its highly anticipated new mountain bike park today, May 21. The resort had planned to open its bike park last summer, but the occasion was postponed when the 2,112-acre Phillips Creek wildfire ravaged the area last August. Starting today, the Soldier Mountain bike park...
Petshot96.com

It Will Cost You Around $13,000 to Own a Dog or a Cat

All those chew toys your pets love and those Halloween costumes your pets HATE BEYOND BELIEF really add up. A new study found it costs about $111 per month to own a dog or cat. That’s because of everything from food and toys to vet bills and medicine. And since...