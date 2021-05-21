Come to The Fast and The Furriest This Weekend!
The Fast and The Furriest 5k/1k Race is back and better than ever! Each Year The Stock Doc holds the event as a way to raise funds for the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. The fund was created to help pets who are in desperate need of critical veterinary care when the family of that pet is unable to provide the finances needed to cover the costs for treatment. This fund is available for residents who demonstrate responsible ownership of small, large and even exotic animals.wrrnetwork.com