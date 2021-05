Alustrium are back with “Join the Dead,” the third single from their forthcoming album, joining “Deliverance for the Damned” and “This Hollow Ache.”. And I think it might be my favorite of the bunch so far! The riffs are the catchiest through and through, making it the most likely to get stuck in my dome. Perhaps that’s why they saved it for third? Third is the one with the hairy chest, the old saying goes, and that’s me!