Middle School Tennis Camp (8/2-8/6)

South Haven’s varsity girls soccer team notched three more victories this past week, shutting out Buchanan, 8-0, Niles, 8-0, and Fennville, 2-0. The Rams traveled to Buchanan, Wednesday, to play their second BCS conference game of the week. South Haven got on top early with goals by Lucy Ryan and Jina Patel. At the 20:49 mark Lorraine Young was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for South Haven. Kenzie Perjesi stepped up and drove the shot home for the Rams third goal. The Rams continued to pressure the Buchanan defense, adding three more goals before halftime. Zia Aldana scored twice and Aleena Keh also scored, putting the Rams up by six to start the second half.