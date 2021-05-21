newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.

107jamz.com
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Polo G
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Songs#Xxl#Song#This Week#Playlists#Selections#Things#Stars#Time#Brand#Gang Gang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Club 93.7

Listen to Your Favorite Rappers’ First Stimulus Package on the Charts

When thinking of hip-hop's respected rappers, one thing they tend to have in common is a goal to make good music. An added bonus is to hopefully have a moment where they really get to shine, whether that's on the charts or gaining recognition at awards shows. Those moments can come as a result of a solo song catching on or because they collaborated with another big-name artist and rose to the occasion. The world of hip-hop really isn't that predictable; some of rap's biggest names made it to the charts without a cosign. But then there are others who got a boost by linking up with others. Here, XXL highlights the rappers who locked down their first big feature from another artist that ended up giving them the bump they needed to get to the Billboard charts and rise to the next level. This is the hip-hop stimulus package.
Musicdjcity.com

New and Notable Tracks: May. 21

Cash Money’s finest finally reunite after ending their highly publicized legal battle in 2018. Montell Jordan – This Is How We Do It – Mahalo’s 90s Baby Rework. Hawaii’s young producer puts his unique signature house spin on the 1995 classic. City Girls – Twerkulator – Kidd Spin Percolator Edit.
MusicBeaumont Enterprise

Tobe Nwigwe and his team go crazy for his latest music video 'FYE FYE'

Alief native Tobe Nwigwe surprised his fans Sunday with his latest release, "FYE FYE." We last heard from Nwigwe when he and his wife turned their pregnancy announcement into a song. Now, the rapper is back in his creative mindset for the release of his latest song and accompanying music video, "FYE FYE."
Memphis, TNrespect-mag.com

Pooh Shiesty Unveils ‘Shiesty Season – Spring Deluxe

Platinum certified Memphis, TN rapper POOH SHIESTY has announced the arrival of the expanded version of his breakthrough mixtape, SHIESTY SEASON – SPRING DELUXE via Gucci Mane’s The New 1017/Atlantic Records. The deluxe sees appearances from G Herbo for “Switch It Up” and Lil Baby for “Welcome To The Riches.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Jay Critch Releases New Drill Song "With Them" Featuring Lil Tjay

Two of New York's most exciting young rappers have connected on a new drill record called "With Them," which appears on Jay Critch's new project Critch Tape. The track marks a collaboration between the Brooklyn rapper and Lil Tjay, who resides just a few subway stops away in The Bronx.
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

DJ Khaled Covers Digital Edition of XXL Magazine

It's another one. Last week (April 30), DJ Khaled dropped Khaled Khaled, his star-studded album full of 14 bangers. To commemorate his 12th studio LP, the catchphrase king covers a digital edition of XXL magazine, photographed by Ahmed Klink at Khaled's Miami estate. This marks the third time the famed DJ has secured an XXL cover: the first in 2017 with his son, Asahd, a digital cover in 2019 and now this one.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Celebrates Kirk Franklin Collab: "This Is History"

Today, Lil Baby hit a new milestone in his already impressive career, linking up with the legendary Kirk Franklin for a Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack single. Aside from boasting vocals from Franklin, "We Win" also stands out as being a break in tradition for Baby, who seldom takes to instrumentals like the one Just Blaze cooked up for the occasion.
MusicNME

Manic Street Preachers share clip of new song out this week

Manic Street Preachers have shared a clip of a new song – you can listen to it below. The preview was shared on the group’s social media accounts today (May 10), and features lines from a Joan Didion quote alongside some images which include a neon red light against a bench, a beach and some electricity pylons.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

9 New Songs Out Today

SNAG - "JAR SPELL" Milwaukee screamo band Snag have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Death Doula, following the excellent lead single "Heirloom." "Jar Spell," which premiered over at Idioteq, is a fine example of this band's ability to craft suspenseful, melodic screamo filled with unexpected twists and turns.
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Joshua Bassett, Aly & AJ, Little Simz & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Joshua Bassett, Aly & AJ, Little Simz and Cameron Hardy will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Lorne Lofsky: This Song Is New

The liner notes to This Song is New explain how the term "old school" suits guitarist Lorne Lofsky just fine. Not in its pejorative sense, but rather in the spirit of a master of an old art, now considered to be quaint. It is indeed a fitting description for the compositions and performances that constitute the guitarist's first recording of original material in over 20 years. More a player than a composer, the former Oscar Peterson collaborator presents a strong set of original tunes, proving himself as good a melody scribe as a guitarist.
MusicNew Haven Register

T-Pain, Kehlani Team Up for New Song 'I Like Dat'

Kehlani has joined T-Pain for a new single, “I Like Dat,” released on Friday. Built on a reworked version of T-Pain’s “Buy U a Drank,” the song sees T-Pain showing some love and appreciation to the lady in his life, as he jumps between AutoTuned singing and rap verses: “She don’t do 9 to 5/Hundred thousand viewers on her IG live.” Kehlani shows up on the second verse to flaunt her own achievements: “Every band I’m throwin’ on stage, I got in my name, all that/And I ain’t throwin’ twenties or tens, I’m out here paying rent and all that.”
MusicNew Haven Register

Migos Drop New Song 'Straightenin'

Rap trio Migos have released a new song “Straightenin.” The track is expected to appear on their long-teased Culture 3 album, per the group’s post on Instagram. “Straightenin” is classic Migos, with triplet flows and ad libs careening over over booming bass, crisp percussion and a woozy synth line (“I’m counting dineros with Robert DeNiro/He telling ’em that Cho amazing,” goes a characteristic Quavo couplet in the first verse).
MusicThe FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. British songwriter Berwyn has an uncanny knack of bypassing cliche and familiarity to deliver melodic addresses that feel deeply personal and heartfelt. “Rubber Bands” practically bounces, with bubbly percussion and Berwyn’s spoken word verses making an ideal pairing. Listen as he rolls his rs around the line “like a rubber band I just ran, it was done” and realize Berwyn is an artist in control of his own destiny. —DR.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

YBN Nahmir Breaks Down His Lyrics on “Opp Stoppa” Featuring 21 Savage

YBN Nahmir on "Opp Stoppa" featuring 21 Savage. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “I keep a rocket in my pocket socket called a pocket rocket/If it’s war, we ain’t playin’ games, bitch, we get it started/I’m the man, clearly keep a hundred, nigga, I’m a gunna/When it’s beef, we ain’t playin’ games, we hit you and yo’ mama/ Know that choppa, that’s that oppa stoppa, hit you and your pops/I fell in love with all this fuckin’ money, you in love with drama/Say, say, baby, I’m not Sosa baby, but I keep a llama/Gonna pull up in a new i8, you hidin’ in a (Aye) Honda/All these tattoos on my fuckin’ body, she say I’m a hottie/ Why your girlfriend always wanna fuck me, wanna touch my body?/We got all type of fuckin’ guns, might even have a Tommy/I remember them days in the ’jects, still free my nigga Ryan/And free Chris, though/’Member we was bouncin’ out with fo’-fo’s/A nigga keep it silent, in L.A. I keep a clip, though/’Cause no, I can’t be lackin’ in these streets, I keep a big pole (Aye)/And I can’t have no nigga with me if they gon’ snitch on us”
Musicftnnews.com

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Organizes This Week

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international song competition organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union which features participants representing primarily European countries. Organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) it brings together participating member broadcasters of the EBU who send a new song to represent their nation. The...
Music98online.com

Killswitch Engage side project Times of Grace dropping new song this week

The time is almost here for more Times of Grace. The Killswitch Engage side project — made up of vocalist Jesse Leach and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz — will drop a new song this Friday, May 21. Leach revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him and Dutkiewicz listening to a snippet of the track.
CelebritiesPosted by
107 JAMZ

Erica Banks Looks Back at The Making of “Buss It” And Other Songs That Were Important for Her Career

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. After her single “Buss It” went viral via the #BussItChallenge on TikTok earlier this year, Erica Banks is in the midst of a serious come up. The song became a Billboard Hot 100 chart mainstay, and Banks, already a 1501 Certified Entertainment artist, signed a deal with Warner Music. Before the deal, Banks was building a buzz by dropping four projects, including 2019’s Art of the Hustle, Pressure and Cocky on Purpose and 2020’s Erica Banks and Banks B4 Christmas. With raunchy anthems and contagious confidence, Banks is set to do more big things. XXL speaks with the 22-year-old artist about important songs in her career so far.