When Patricia Ayala and Jennifer Spears began their nursing careers, they didn’t envision the path would lead to where they are today. “I worked in all different areas of nursing, including oral surgery,” said Ayala, a registered nurse practicing in psychiatry/mental health and addictions at Wayne Behavioral Health in Lyons. “I was just drawn to psychiatric nursing. There is still so much we don’t know about how the brain works and medication’s effect on the brain.”