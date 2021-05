Originally published on Transport & Environment. The EU’s new Zero Pollution Action Plan contains welcome ideas to put cities on a path to zero emissions, but lacks ambition about tightening air pollution limits Europe-wide, Transport & Environment (T&E) has said. The European Commission plan, published today, fails to say if the “Euro 7” limits and the review of the Ambient Air Quality Directives (AAQD) will be in line with what the World Health Organization recommends as safe. The WHO is expected to publish new guidelines in June.