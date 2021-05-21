newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cypress, TX

Cypress sculptor uses found objects for his creations

By David Taylor, Staff writer, David Taylor
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGot junk? A Cypress sculptor may be interested. Joe Haden, a 30-year veteran of the Art Car parade in Houston and a lifetime artist will be sharing his works of art in a solo show beginning June 5 — July 7 at the Archway Gallery, 2305 Dunlavy in Houston, just north of Westheimer.

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cypress, TX
City
Crockett, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Made Objects#Garage Doors#Houstonchronicle Com#Fiat#Lamar High School#The University Of Houston#Archway Gallery#Victorian#Ffa#Rice University#Cypress Sculptor#Found Objects#Two Dimensional Wall Art#Canvases#Creating Art#Pedestal Artists#Art Classes#Plywood#Stainless Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Design
Related
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
Houston Press

Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5. The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by...
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Here's What We Loved about Art Car This Year

Last weekend The Orange Show heralded Houston’s return to semi-normalcy with a special version of its much-loved Art Car. No, it wasn’t an Art Car Parade, filled with thousands of Houstonians cheering various mobile masterpieces while crammed tightly together alongside the parade route, like in the 33 years past, but it sure was a heck of a lot of fun.
Posted by
KHOU

India the tiger getting adjusted to new home

HOUSTON — India the tiger is getting used to his new environment at a wildlife sanctuary in North Texas. India was found last weekend after being missing for several days after he was spotted walking around a west Houston neighborhood on May 9. The 9-month-old tiger cub was taken to...
Houston, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Construction Begins on New Segment of Sims Bayou Greenway

New segment to provide key connection for communities east and west of I-45 This morning, Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.
Cypress, TXHouston Agent Magazine

Cypress: Bridgeland wins award for land use excellence

Josey Lake, the 140-acre waterway located in the Howard Hughes Corporation’s (HHC) master-planned Bridgeland community in Cypress, recently won the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Development of Distinction award ceremony. Josey Lake received the most votes of any project in the history of the awards.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Floral industry left reeling from pandemic, freeze slow to return

Lana King is not optimistic about the 2021 floral season. “We’re in survival mode after a devastating year in 2020 and hoping to make it through this year,” she said. “What can we do?”. Until the economy rebounds and customers return, it’s going to be touch and go for many...