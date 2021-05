Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft, will be on the international stage this season with their teams set to play in London. As part of the NFL schedule release, the league announced its return to London on Wednesday, with the Atlanta Falcons set to host Wilson’s New York Jets on Oct. 10 and Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars to host the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 17. Both games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.