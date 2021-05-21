Short Men – It Might Be Time For Some New Elevator Shoes

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the summer swelter hits, the best sandals for men allow you to embrace the heat with open arms. Or, er, open toes, anyhow. But what separates the best men's sandals from the sloppy slip-ons your pops used to flop around in? It's all about finding that perfect balance of form and function. You want a pair of sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether they're dressy and cut from high-quality leather or outdoorsy with a practical rubber sole, the absolute best sandals for men should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never once feel out of place. If you're looking to set your toes free in style this summer, these 21 essential, heatwave-ready sandals, slides, clogs and (gasp!) flip-flops are the best place to start.