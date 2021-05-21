newsbreak-logo
Falls Church, VA

A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

By Penny Gross
Falls Church News-Press
 3 days ago

The cicadas are coming? Some Mason District neighborhoods report lots of cicada sightings; in others, like mine, two or three critters is all we’ve seen so far. Entomologists (bug scientists) tell us to be patient, that Brood X will emerge en masse during the next couple of weeks, before tuning up for their cacophonous concert. During previous Brood X appearances, I’ve found that the intersection of Columbia Pike and Lincolnia Road is especially loud, as the several ivy-covered trees there provide protection for the red-eyed male chorus.

